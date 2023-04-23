Rube Goldberg Machine cranks up the fun in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you tired of simply just taking your business card out of your wallet?

This machine in the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury is revolutionizing the task. Zach Umperovitch is one of two experts in the world on Rube Goldberg Machines.

Goldberg was a cartoonist who drew up machines to make easy processes, like turning on your TV, really complicated.

Umperovitch brings those machines to life and puts them on display. He’s been inventing contraptions since he was 3-years-old in his hometown of Manchester, New Hampshire.

“Encouraging young inventors and people to get away from i-Pads, TV and be hands on is really important to me. That was a lot of my childhood and look where it brought me- I’m playing with a meteorite there’s a human skull, a real one, that im going to use to chew through something in the next couple days,” said Zach Umperovitch, a Rube Goldberg Machine Expert.

Umperovitch is in the process of inventing a new donation machine for the Fairbanks Museum. He will unveil this new machine, and explain the physics behind it, next Friday at 6 pm at the United Community Church in St. Johnsbury.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.