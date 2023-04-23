Volunteers work to clean waterfront this Earth Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Earth Day is here, originally getting it’s start in the 1970s as a way to increase public awareness about environmental issues.

The state of Vermont had several events celebrating the earth in different towns and cities. In Burlington, members of the Rozalia Project and seveal other organizations gathered together to clean the waterfront. Residents in the community say it’s important to them that their beaches are clean.

“I was actually looking because obviously it’s earth day this weekend. I really wanted to of course help out. I’m looking to also minor in enviormental studies, so this is a really important cause for me. I always try to get out and do what I can, said UVM student Kennedy Bates.

Fellow student Amenya Jean said, “I am trying to get more into it just because it’s something that iv’e relized since coming to college and I am like interested in. So I think I am going to keep doing things like this. Some people say that there is not a lot that an individual can do. I feel like if we all have that mindset nothing is going to get done.”

In honor of Earth Day, Suncommon partnered with Vermont Works for Women on a day long training session to encourage women in the ‘Trailblazers Green Trades’ training program to take up a career in the renewable energy sector.

Ladies learned all thing solar panels like how to install them, carry them, and how they work. Trailblazer Janelle Starr has been spending time weatherizing her home to reduce her own carbon footprint. She says we need a lot more people in Vermont doing that too.

“I think it’s really important to reduce, like, everybodys carbon footprint. I think at the end of the day, really what it comes down to is just trying to figure out how to live in a way that is symbyotic with nature,” said Janelle Starr of Barre.

The trash that was picked up Saturday was made into a sculpture called “The Real Lake Monster” and was displayed on the Church Street Marketplace for the Earth Day celebration. Hundreds of Vermonters and tourists got to see how much trash was collected.

People walking through say they will continue doing their part to help the planet.

“It’s kind of hard to do in a dorm, but I compost at home a lot. Just kind of letting nature run it’s course. I feel like I do a lot of recycling as well,” said UVM student Sytney Linnell.

The month of April is Earth Month and if you want to participate in any activities you can go online and look at all the events that are happening around the state. But you don’t have to just go to events to get involved. You could also start doing things at home, compost a little bit more. Maybe do a little bit more of recycling. There are many ways to get involved.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.