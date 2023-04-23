What To Do: Sunday, April 23

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Sunday.

The Earth and Space-tacular Festival is happening at the ECHO Center in Burlington from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. Celebrate the Earth Day weekend with the beloved mud fling, where you can throw mud balls off the echo center deck. There will also be seed planting and other activities to enjoy. Be sure to check out their solar system and planets activities as well. This event comes at no extra cost—only pay museum admission fees.

Enjoy brunch with live music at Higher Ground from the VSO Jukebox Quartet from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. today. The music group is partnering with encore catering to serve you breakfast sandwiches and donuts while you listen to Emmy-nominated artist Zoe Keating and the quartet perform their ensemble. The Higher Ground bar will also be serving cocktails and mocktails for purchase. Tickets for the event are $20 without brunch and $25 with brunch.

Get down to the Billings Farm and Museum for their Sheep Shearing and Herding event from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today. You can meet and interact with the billings farm sheep and watch the speed and skill of the herding border collies. You will also learn the process and importance of sheep shearing and try it out for yourself. Plus, there will be opportunities to learn how that wool becomes the yarn knitted in our sweaters. This event is also by museum admission, no extra fee is necessary for the event.

Head over to Valley Soul Yoga for one of the yoga classes from their Chakra Yoga Series. Based in the Hatha tradition, these classes focus on one or more of the body’s 7 chakras, or energy centers. These classes are suitable for every student, including beginners and more experienced yoga practitioners. This class is a part of a series, but students may attend any one class. Tickets for this class are $15 and registration is required.

The Southern Vermont Arts Center is celebrating spring with their annual Art from the Schools exhibition from 10:0 a.m. to 5;00 p.m. today. You can take a look at the artwork submitted by students from pre-k through high school ranging from paintings to pottery to sculptures. More than 20 area schools are represented in this gallery, and today is the last day that the artworks will be on display. This event is included with the price of museum admission.

The Vermont Dance Alliance and ALKALI Official are putting on their second public ALKALI Dance Showcase from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. this afternoon. This event will show off the work put in to choreography and practice over the course of the 2022-2023 school year. Their main styles of dance are k pop and hip hop routines featuring community youth performers. This event is free for everyone to attend.

