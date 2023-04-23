BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was a soggy, rainy day. Some may have felt a little shaking around 2:10 PM, but no thunderstorms were in the area. That was due to a magnitude 3.6 earthquake near Adams, Center, New York.

Monday will have a bit of a lull during the morning, with cloudy skies and just a few showers. However, showers will blossom during the afternoon, and while it won’t be as significant as the rain on Sunday, plan on a gloomy, chilly afternoon. A few mountain snow showers are possible. Highs will be in the 40s. Tuesday will be a similar day to Monday, with afternoon showers. It will be a touch warmer, with highs in the low 50s. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

The upper-level low will start to break up Wednesday and Thursday, with improving weather on the way. Both days will be partly sunny, but a few showers are still possible. It will be warmer, with highs in the upper 50s. Lows will be near 40 degrees.

Dry and pleasant weather is in store for Friday and Saturday, with highs near 60. Yet more showers will arrive on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.