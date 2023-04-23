BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was dry but rather windy. Overall, it was a decent day for being outdoors. Now we have plenty of April showers in the forecast, along with cool temperatures.

A slow-moving low pressure will bring rain today, then taper to showers late afternoon/early evening. Some heavy downpours are possible, but flooding isn’t expected at this time. 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely through Monday. You’ll definitely want the umbrella or rain gear if you head outdoors. High’s today will be cool, mainly in the 40s.

The upper-level low will keep our weather unsettled and cool during the week, though temperatures will warm to seasonable levels late in the week. Showers are likely Monday and Tuesday, and even a few snow showers are expected in the mountains. Highs both days will be in the 40s, so conditions will be raw. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

The weather will improve a bit for the Wednesday-through-Friday timeframe, with partly sunny skies, but there’s the chance for showers each day, mainly during the afternoon. It will warm up, however, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. We could get a nice payback on Saturday, with dry weather and highs in the low 60s.

