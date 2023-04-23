Youth hunters learn about turkey hunting ahead of opening day

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) -

Spring is here, and wild turkey hunting season is right around the corner.

On Sunday, a local group took the time to make sure kids are prepared.

The Lake Champlain Longbeards National Wild Turkey Federation hosted their annual youth turkey hunting seminar. Kids learn all about how to hunt safely during turkey season. They were taught skills like how to shoot, how to tell the difference between a male and a female turkey, how to use your hunting tools effectively, and where turkeys usually lay their eggs. Organizers say this class will help future hunters better understand how to hunt turkeys correctly.

“I think it’s important for the kids to learn proper hunting etiquette. As well as hunter safety. Turkey season, there’s a lot of things that can go wrong if people do not know all the rules and regulations,” said Ronald Lafreniere with Lake Champlain Longbeards.

Organizers say there are about twenty thousand turkey hunters in the state.

