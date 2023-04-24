8th grader dies from malaria after visiting home country, officials say

An 8th grade student in Cedar Rapids has died of malaria, the Metro Youth Football Association announced Sunday.
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An 8th grade student in Iowa has died from malaria, officials said on Sunday.

The Metro Youth Football Association in Cedar Rapids said 14-year-old Shawn Nupolu fell ill after recently visiting his home country of Liberia.

In a fundraiser post on its website, the association said Shawn had moved to the U.S. with his family and was a student at Roosevelt Middle School planning on attending Jefferson High School.

When he recently became ill, he was taken to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. Doctors diagnosed him with malaria, and he later died.

“Shawn was a talented multi-sport athlete with a particular passion for soccer and football,” the association wrote in the post on its website. “He earned the nickname ‘cheetah’ because he was always the fastest kid on the field.”

The association is asking for donations to support Shawn’s family. Information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell - Updated image from Vermont State Police
Morrisville manhunt ends; police have Henry Lovell in custody
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Charlotte on Saturday that closed part of Route 7 for an...
Vermont motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 7
As the manhunt continues in Morrisville for Henry Lovell, police say they will now change their...
Morrisville manhunt continues as police change investigative approach
Micael Bizuneh
Repeat offender and car vandal arrested in Shelburne for alleged assault
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Several cited following Alburgh basketball brawl

Latest News

Masterson has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have denied any of the assaults took place.
Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says
Officers said they questioned Jeremy Sherland about the alleged incident, and he admitted to...
Father arrested for piercing son’s ear without a license, police say
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second half...
AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers
Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the...
US helping from afar as Americans flee fighting in Sudan
It started as a way to bring people downtown during the pandemic and grew until it turned into...
Embracing destination stewardship to help towns shine for communities, tourists