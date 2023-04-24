‘Antiques Roadshow’ episode shot in Vermont debuts Monday night

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The popular PBS program “Antiques Roadshow” shot some episodes in Vermont last summer, and the first one airs Monday night, April 24.

WCAX News was at the Shelburne Museum when the “Antiques Roadshow” crew moved in to shoot episodes last July. Nearly 3,000 people from all over New England turned out to have their antiques appraised. Some of the valuable findings included a Pokemon card collection, jewelry and needlework dating back to the 1700s.

The folks at the Shelburne Museum say they can’t wait to see what “Antiques Roadshow” picked.

“We really became a movie set for a day. We had camera crews and semi-trailers of gear and 3,000 people. It was just a bustling combination of a festival and a giant antique show. It was really fun,” said Leslie Wright of the Shelburne Museum.

The Shelburne Museum findings will span three episodes, running April 24, May 1 and May 8 at 8 p.m. on PBS.

The Shelburne Museum opens for the season on May 13 and hopes the time in the spotlight will bring in some extra visitors this season.

