Burlington barista named among best at US Coffee Championships

Andrew Shelley of Brio Coffeeworks in Burlington was named a runner-up of the Cup Tasters...
Andrew Shelley of Brio Coffeeworks in Burlington was named a runner-up of the Cup Tasters competition at the U.S. Coffee Championships.(Courtesy: Brio Coffeeworks)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington barista was named a top competitor at a national coffee-tasting competition.

Andrew Shelley of Brio Coffeeworks on Pine Street was named a runner-up of the Cup Tasters competition at the U.S. Coffee Championships.

The competition was held in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend.

Cup Tasters is a speed and accuracy event where competitors taste coffee and try to pick the odd coffee out of the lineup.

Brio Coffeeworks says Shelley has been training for this event since the preliminary round in October.

“He’s put in a lot of effort, work, cupping after hours, bringing other teammates along to help out and cup with him. He just worked really hard and we’re so proud of him, all of his hard work paid off and it showed,” said Magda Van Dusen of Brio Coffeeworks.

The first-place Cup Tasters winner was from Washington state.

There are also competitions for latte art, coffee roasting, coffee brewing, coffee and alcoholic drinks, and a barista championship.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell - Updated image from Vermont State Police
Morrisville manhunt ends; police have Henry Lovell in custody
As the manhunt continues in Morrisville for Henry Lovell, police say they will now change their...
Morrisville manhunt continues as police change investigative approach
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Charlotte on Saturday that closed part of Route 7 for an...
Vermont motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 7
Micael Bizuneh
Repeat offender and car vandal arrested in Shelburne for alleged assault
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Several cited following Alburgh basketball brawl

Latest News

Matthew Powers, of South Burlington, took third place in the Boston Marathon's new nonbinary...
Vermont runner excels in Boston Marathon’s new nonbinary category
The popular PBS program “Antiques Roadshow” shot some episodes in Vermont last summer, and the...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ episode shot in Vermont debuts Monday night
Henry Lovell
Vt. man who triggered 3-day manhunt pleads not guilty to charges
A lithium-ion battery fire. - File photo
Schumer bill aims to regulate potentially dangerous lithium-ion batteries