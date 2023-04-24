Burlington barista named among best at US Coffee Championships

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington barista was named a top competitor at a national coffee-tasting competition.

Andrew Shelley of Brio Coffeeworks on Pine Street was named a runner-up of the Cup Tasters competition at the U.S. Coffee Championships.

The competition was held in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend.

Cup Tasters is a speed and accuracy event where competitors taste coffee and try to pick the odd coffee out of the lineup.

Brio Coffeeworks says Shelley has been training for this event since the preliminary round in October.

“He’s put in a lot of effort, work, cupping after hours, bringing other teammates along to help out and cup with him. He just worked really hard and we’re so proud of him, all of his hard work paid off and it showed,” said Magda Van Dusen of Brio Coffeeworks.

The first-place Cup Tasters winner was from Washington state.

There are also competitions for latte art, coffee roasting, coffee brewing, coffee and alcoholic drinks, and a barista championship.

