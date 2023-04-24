Embracing destination stewardship to help towns shine for communities, tourists

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Destination stewardship is a way for towns and cities to meet the needs of tourists and also local communities. Two organizations are highlighting a St. Johsbury event that does just that.

It started as a way to bring people downtown during the pandemic and grew until it turned into St. Johnsbury’s Final Fridays. It happens between June and August, when Discover St. Johnsbury, Catamount Film & Arts and the town draw people outside.

“That’s sort of the core purpose for us is to create a great experience for the local population. Then obviously now we’ve created an event that’s a draw for the state. We hope to see a lot more tourists coming in and experiencing that, too,” said Gillian Sewake of Discover St. Johnsbury.

The idea is called destination stewardship-- promoting events to gain exposure to help attract people to the area.

With the event officially starting last year, the focus was to celebrate St. Johnsbury’s downtown to highlight all the things it has to offer. The Vermont Chamber of Commerce says this was a perfect example of how destination stewardship works.

Now, the Chamber and the state’s Department of Tourism are recognizing Final Fridays as a Vermont signature event.

“It should be appropriate for out-of-state visitors as well as for locals, and showcase the unique character of Vermont. The ones that are selected are the ones that are set apart by their commitment to building community, successful engagement and high-quality content,” said Amy Spear, the vice president of tourism for the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses that surround the event, like Boxcar & Caboose, benefit from this, as well.

“The lasting effect is even more powerful. When you’re bringing in hundreds and thousands of people into your downtown for an evening, some of them may come in your store. Some of them may not, but they come here and have a good experience. They’re all coming back,” said Scott Beck of Boxcar and Caboose.

Final Fridays will happen along Railroad Street. They will block off each side of the road so that everybody can enjoy the festivities.

“So many good vendors out, all the restaurants, everybody’s open and outside. I think that first one, the weather was just awesome. It was so perfect, a lot of good vibes,” said Libby Ratico of Danville.

St. Johnsbury’s Final Fridays start on June 30, followed by two other Final Fridays.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.