Gov. Scott visits NEK to see ARPA uses

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Scott Administration are touring Caledonia County to talk about infrastructure needs.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, state agencies are holding an ARPA resource meeting at the public safety building in Lyndonville. They’ll be talking about available resources and regional and municipal project needs.

Then Representatives with the Agency of Agriculture are visiting two local businesses, Bag Balm and the NEK Grains, and the Department of Libraries is heading to Danville.

