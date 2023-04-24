Gov. Scott visits NEK to see ARPA uses

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Scott Administration are touring Caledonia County to talk about infrastructure needs.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, state agencies are holding an ARPA resource meeting at the public safety building in Lyndonville. They’ll be talking about available resources and regional and municipal project needs.

Then Representatives with the Agency of Agriculture are visiting two local businesses, Bag Balm and the NEK Grains, and the Department of Libraries is heading to Danville.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell, updated image from Vt. State Police
Morrisville manhunt ends; Police have Henry Lovell in custody
Police say a Morristown officer responded to an apartment near Upper Main and Pleasant Streets...
Morrisville manhunt continues as police change investigative approach
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Several cited following Alburgh basketball brawl
Fatal crash generic
Fatal collision in Charlotte temporarily shuts down Route 7
Henry Lovell
Manhunt continues for Morrisville suspect

Latest News

Rural broadband and getting connected is an issue some say needs a speedier response.
Welch pushes USDA for more broadband support
Foraging could come with a dangerous mistake and wildlife leaders are asking you to beware.
Officials warn foragers about false hellebore
File Photo
Welch pushes USDA for more broadband support
File Photo
Officials warn foragers about false hellebore