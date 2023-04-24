How Vt. law students are helping people in Puerto Rico fight a dredging project

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students from the Vermont Law and Graduate School are helping people in Puerto Rico fight a dredging project in San Juan Bay.

“We try to help as best we can with our legal skills, and to bring our students to into these into these matters and to give these communities have a voice in court that they might not otherwise have,” said Christophe Courchesne, an assistant professor with the Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Environmental Justice Clinic.

On behalf of two community-based environmental organizations based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Environmental Justice Clinic filed an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court, urging the court to repeal federal approval of a major dredging project in Puerto Rico’s San Juan Bay.

The law students say the U.S. Army Corps’ environmental review disregards the environmental concerns of the project and the potential harm to wildlife.

“The San Juan dredging project is a project that wants to deepen, widen and deepen the ocean floor beneath the San Juan Harbor. And that will allow larger ships and particularly LNG tankers to enter into the harbor. And this will affect the communities with more increased air pollution, increased water pollution and other environmental challenges,” said Alex Paul, a student clinician.

The group says the lawsuit is focused on protecting the environmental resources of Puerto Rico and accelerating the transition to clean energy on the island.

The student clinicians say they are proud to provide the community with their legal services and going forward hope their work will be able to make a difference.

“It’s an honor honestly,” said Rajeev Venkat, a student clinician. “It’s very meaningful work and it’s almost a humbling you know, to be the to, to really do your best to be the voice for these community organizations. Think we’ve put forward a really strong legal argument. I’m hopeful to say the court should rule accordingly.”

The Environmental Justice Clinic says they expect the case to be heard by the court this year.

