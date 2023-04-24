Made in Vermont: Belladore Gluten-Free Bakery

“These are s’mores tartlets, graham crust, chocolate ganache filling with coconut milk and...
“These are s’mores tartlets, graham crust, chocolate ganache filling with coconut milk and chocolate and Swiss meringue on top, which is like a marshmallow fluff," said Juliana Greene.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - West Danville’s Juliana Greene is usually whipping up something tasty. She was when we paid her a visit.

“These are s’mores tartlets, graham crust, chocolate ganache filling with coconut milk and chocolate and Swiss meringue on top, which is like a marshmallow fluff,” she said of her freshly torched desserts.

There’s something unique about these sweet treats.

“Tartlets and cupcakes, muffins, cookies... my cinnamon rolls are probably my biggest seller,” she laughed.

There’s a reason why these cinnamon buns are a hot commodity. Like all of the other baked goods on the menu, they’re all gluten-free, celiac-safe and dairy-free, though you’d never know it by looking at them. They’re one of a few very limited options for people with food allergies in Vermont.

Greene is entering year three of making allergen-free goodies, after opening Belladore Gluten-Free Bakery. It started with pies in late 2020.

“I just kind of wanted to see what the response was and I had some time on my hands, so I went for it,” said Greene, who is a trained pastry chef.

She has years of experience under her belt, working in kitchens up and down the East Coast. But her venture into gluten- and dairy-free baked goods came after a personal diagnosis.

“I realized there’s a big need for it in Vermont and there aren’t very many options for people,” she said.

So, she set out to fill the gap. Using certified gluten-free, organic and sometimes vegan ingredients, she makes everything in small batches. And in this kitchen, texture and taste reign supreme.

“Luckily I have a non-gluten-free background, so I have something to compare it to, but it took a number of years to experiment with recipes,” Greene explained. “I really don’t sell anything unless I would eat a dozen of them myself.”

Belladore is a small operation. Right now, everything is made in her home kitchen.

“In my dream of dreams, having a beautiful storefront where I can have community events and a welcoming storefront would be really nice,” Greene explained, though there’s nothing currently in the works.

However, you can buy her goodies at Hunger Mountain Co-op, Buffalo Mountain Market and at Burlington’s Carrier Roasting Co. Greene sets up regularly at farmers markets during the summer, including those in Burlington and Stowe. You can find her at the occasional pop-up, and of course, online.

With positive feedback so far, Belladore is here to stay, so even people with sensitive tummies can have sweet treats, too.

“Everybody is so kind, has wonderful things to say... and there’s such a need for allergen-free baked goods. So, I keep coming back for them,” Greene said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell - Updated image from Vermont State Police
Morrisville manhunt ends; police have Henry Lovell in custody
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Charlotte on Saturday that closed part of Route 7 for an...
Vermont motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 7
As the manhunt continues in Morrisville for Henry Lovell, police say they will now change their...
Morrisville manhunt continues as police change investigative approach
Micael Bizuneh
Repeat offender and car vandal arrested in Shelburne for alleged assault
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Several cited following Alburgh basketball brawl

Latest News

MM
Made in Vermont: Melanie's Woven Memories
Melanie Miller Hansen carefully weaves a new rattan seat for an antique rocking chair.
Made in Vermont: Melanie’s Woven Memories
MM
Made in Vermont: Van Ness Woodcrafts
Van Ness makes everything, from goblets and chairs to chess boards, cribbage tables and...
Made in Vermont: Van Ness Woodcrafts