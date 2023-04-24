Made in Vermont: Belladore Gluten-Free Bakery

WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - West Danville’s Juliana Greene is usually whipping up something tasty. She was when we paid her a visit.

“These are s’mores tartlets, graham crust, chocolate ganache filling with coconut milk and chocolate and Swiss meringue on top, which is like a marshmallow fluff,” she said of her freshly torched desserts.

There’s something unique about these sweet treats.

“Tartlets and cupcakes, muffins, cookies... my cinnamon rolls are probably my biggest seller,” she laughed.

There’s a reason why these cinnamon buns are a hot commodity. Like all of the other baked goods on the menu, they’re all gluten-free, celiac-safe and dairy-free, though you’d never know it by looking at them. They’re one of a few very limited options for people with food allergies in Vermont.

Greene is entering year three of making allergen-free goodies, after opening Belladore Gluten-Free Bakery. It started with pies in late 2020.

“I just kind of wanted to see what the response was and I had some time on my hands, so I went for it,” said Greene, who is a trained pastry chef.

She has years of experience under her belt, working in kitchens up and down the East Coast. But her venture into gluten- and dairy-free baked goods came after a personal diagnosis.

“I realized there’s a big need for it in Vermont and there aren’t very many options for people,” she said.

So, she set out to fill the gap. Using certified gluten-free, organic and sometimes vegan ingredients, she makes everything in small batches. And in this kitchen, texture and taste reign supreme.

“Luckily I have a non-gluten-free background, so I have something to compare it to, but it took a number of years to experiment with recipes,” Greene explained. “I really don’t sell anything unless I would eat a dozen of them myself.”

Belladore is a small operation. Right now, everything is made in her home kitchen.

“In my dream of dreams, having a beautiful storefront where I can have community events and a welcoming storefront would be really nice,” Greene explained, though there’s nothing currently in the works.

However, you can buy her goodies at Hunger Mountain Co-op, Buffalo Mountain Market and at Burlington’s Carrier Roasting Co. Greene sets up regularly at farmers markets during the summer, including those in Burlington and Stowe. You can find her at the occasional pop-up, and of course, online.

With positive feedback so far, Belladore is here to stay, so even people with sensitive tummies can have sweet treats, too.

“Everybody is so kind, has wonderful things to say... and there’s such a need for allergen-free baked goods. So, I keep coming back for them,” Greene said.

