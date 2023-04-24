Neighbors complain of problems around Burlington’s pod community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Neighbors of Burlington’s pod community are complaining about noise, drug use and loitering around the facility at all hours of the night.

“Just a lot of yelling, fighting. There’s often just screaming from one end of the block to the other end of the block,” one neighbor said.

The pod shelter is located on Elmwood Avenue in Burlington’s Old North End, a busy neighborhood street.

A neighbor who lives in one of the closest units to the pods asked to speak with WCAX News anonymously so she could talk about what she’s been experiencing without worrying about retaliation.

“Being that I am the closest apartment to the pods, I don’t really want to have any negative run-ins because I have to live here and I have a little boy. It’s very scary to leave and run into these issues,” she said.

The neighbor says in her two years living in McKenzie House on Elmwood Ave., she’s never experienced anything like this. She believes it’s not the people who live in the pod community but others who are acquaintances of those in the community.

She says there are specifically issues with people hanging out on her steps.

“I think the impact really comes down to do our residents feel safe and taken care of on-site,” said Evan Langfeldt of O’Brien Brothers Properties.

Langfeldt runs McKenzie House. The Victorian house and adjoining five-story building serves Section 8 families, people with disabilities and elderly people.

Langfeldt echoes his tenant’s concerns, saying the number of syringes on their property is way up, there’s been more trespassing, and they’ve seen people throwing items over the fence into the pod community.

He also believes the issues affecting his tenants are not coming from inside the pods but from all the activity outside.

“I think what we would like to see is better enforcement of what’s taking place outside of that perimeter, and the city being more mindful of the fact that by placing this use in this location, all the adjacent properties are being negatively impacted. There’s no way to sugarcoat that,” Langfeldt said.

Enforcement is exactly what Champlain Housing Trust Director Michael Monte, who oversees the pods, is addressing. Just last week they met with the Burlington Police Department and their staff to increase patrols and cut down on loitering in the area.

“We knew that, in fact, where issues might occur is with the folks that are hanging out around the pods, not necessarily inside the pods. And that is turning out to be true,” Monte said. “So we want to simply enforce that and give people who live in the pods peaceful enjoyment of their space and have opportunities of folks to go to other locations if they want to hang out.”

I spoke to a couple of people who live inside the pod community on Monday. They say it has been great, with good food and continues to be a productive place. But they want others who live in the pods to address disruptions with their friends who might be loitering and causing issues.

