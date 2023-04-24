Officials warn foragers about false hellebore

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Foraging could come with a dangerous mistake and wildlife leaders are asking you to beware. Wild leeks, also known as ramps, can look like a plant called false hellebore.

False hellebore contains poisonous chemicals called alkaloids. That can make people very sick and wildlife leaders say in most cases, people who have eaten it need to go to the hospital.

A state toxicologist with the Department of Health said if you have eaten false hellebore, call the Northern New England Poison Center. Symptoms include severe nausea and vomiting, slow heartbeat, and low blood pressure.

Ramps also smell strongly of onion. False hellebore leaves are pleated in appearance, grow from a stalk in floodplains, marshes, and swamps, and do not smell like onion.

