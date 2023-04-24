Repeat offender and car vandal arrested again in Shelburne for assault

Micael Bizuneh
Micael Bizuneh(Courtesy: Montpelier Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Repeat offender, Micael Bizuneh, age 34, was arrested in Shelburne Sunday after police were called to Harbor Place for a male in need of mental health assistance. Police say two members of the Shelburne Rescue arrived to provide medical care in case of injuries and Bizuneh attacked and repeatedly punched one of them. That person was sent to UVM Medical Center by South Burlington Rescue. A Shelburne Police officer was also injured during the arrest of Bizuneh. Both of them were treated and released.

Micael Bizuneh has been previously arrested for vandalizing over 100 cars in six different communities over the past few years.

Bizuneh, denied any treatment but police say a room at Harbor Place sustained a significant amount of damage. Bizuneh also kicked a cruiser, causing an indentation in the door. He was taken into custody by Shelburne Police and transported to the North West State Correctional Facility in St. Albans. Charges include; Aggravated Assault on Protected Professional, Assault of a Protected Professional with Bodily Fluids, and Felony Unlawful Mischief. Bail has been set at $500.

