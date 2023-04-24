Reprieve for libraries, athletics at Vermont State University

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A reprieve for libraries and athletics at the Vermont State University.

At a board of trustees meeting on Monday, interim VSU President Mike Smith said they’re reversing course on the decision to cut eight library staff jobs and eliminate paper books.

He also said athletics will be maintained on the campuses for the next three years.

They will be looking at how athletics impact retention rates, along with what participation is like to see if changes need to be made after the three years.

They also will withdraw the reduction in force letter to members of the library systems. However, while no jobs will be lost, they will continue to look at how to streamline the libraries.

Smith feels these moves are what’s best for the campuses at this time.

“I think they’re prudent, I think they’re fair and I think we will help sort of focus now on the transformation,” he said.

Those cuts to libraries and athletics had been announced by the prior president as part of an effort to help the struggling State Colleges System balance its books.

The colleges will be united under the Vermont State University name beginning on July 1.

Related Stories:

Will VSU rebranding effort make a difference?

Vermont State University president resigns following library kerfuffle

Lawmakers look to close the book on cutting Vermont State University libraries

Vt. State Colleges says campus libraries will keep some books after all

State employees union files unfair labor practice against Vt. State Colleges

Vermont State Colleges leaders say financial problems persist

VSU staff, students share concerns at Statehouse

VSU leaders hear from students, faculty after no-confidence vote

Castleton University students protest plans for library to go digital

VSU campus libraries turning to digital collections

Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith to retire

What will become of Vermont’s cash-strapped college system?

VSC supporters protest potential campus closures

Vermont State Colleges System likely to close 3 campuses

Will region’s small college closure crisis continue?

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.