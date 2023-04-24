Schumer bill aims to regulate potentially dangerous lithium-ion batteries

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is introducing legislation to regulate potentially dangerous lithium-ion batteries imported from China.

Schumer said the batteries, like those used in scooters and e-bikes, caused more than 400 fires over the last year, resulting in 300 injuries and 12 deaths and damage to more than 320 structures.

During a Sunday press conference, Schumer said the batteries catch fire too often and a federal law is needed for a “complete and strong solution.”

“For the Fire Department of New York, our great fire department and fire departments across New York state, this could become a crisis,” said Schumer, D-Senate Majority Leader.

The Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act would create mandatory safety standards and take improperly manufactured batteries off the market.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is a co-sponsor of the bill.

