Schumer bill aims to regulate potentially dangerous lithium-ion batteries

A lithium-ion battery fire. - File photo
A lithium-ion battery fire. - File photo(Arizona's Family)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is introducing legislation to regulate potentially dangerous lithium-ion batteries imported from China.

Schumer said the batteries, like those used in scooters and e-bikes, caused more than 400 fires over the last year, resulting in 300 injuries and 12 deaths and damage to more than 320 structures.

During a Sunday press conference, Schumer said the batteries catch fire too often and a federal law is needed for a “complete and strong solution.”

“For the Fire Department of New York, our great fire department and fire departments across New York state, this could become a crisis,” said Schumer, D-Senate Majority Leader.

The Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act would create mandatory safety standards and take improperly manufactured batteries off the market.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is a co-sponsor of the bill.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell - Updated image from Vermont State Police
Morrisville manhunt ends; police have Henry Lovell in custody
As the manhunt continues in Morrisville for Henry Lovell, police say they will now change their...
Morrisville manhunt continues as police change investigative approach
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Charlotte on Saturday that closed part of Route 7 for an...
Vermont motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 7
Micael Bizuneh
Repeat offender and car vandal arrested in Shelburne for alleged assault
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Several cited following Alburgh basketball brawl

Latest News

Matthew Powers, of South Burlington, took third place in the Boston Marathon's new nonbinary...
Vermont runner excels in Boston Marathon’s new nonbinary category
Andrew Shelley of Brio Coffeeworks in Burlington was named a runner-up of the Cup Tasters...
Burlington barista named among best at US Coffee Championships
The popular PBS program “Antiques Roadshow” shot some episodes in Vermont last summer, and the...
‘Antiques Roadshow’ episode shot in Vermont debuts Monday night
Henry Lovell
Vt. man who triggered 3-day manhunt pleads not guilty to charges