Vermont runner excels in Boston Marathon’s new nonbinary category

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After 127 years of tradition, the Boston Marathon this year added a new nonbinary category for athletes to register under, and two Vermonters placed in the top three in that division.

The first place finisher in the nonbinary category was a UVM medical student who was not available for comment.

In third place, was a faculty member at South Burlington High School. Matthew Powers took that third place spot as they ran in their first-ever Boston Marathon. South Burlington born and raised, Powers has been running since sixth grade.

Powers has been working for years to qualify for the men’s category, and this year, they met the mark just as the marathon introduced the nonbinary category. Powers was excited to hear about the addition allowing them to compete as their authentic self, and to find a community of runners sharing a similar experience.

“It felt a lot more validating, even though I had met that other standard, to be racing as my own identity. And I think it’s really great that there is that standard and that separate group for us, so that way we don’t have to compromise who we are to run in those events. And we can say yeah, I’m nonbinary, I’m here, and that’s who I am,” they said. “I look forward to when the nonbinary category is even bigger. This year 27 signed up, I believe 24 raced... I think that’s a great start, but to be honest, I look forward to not placing third in the category. I look forward to the category having so many fast and wonderful runners in it, that I don’t even have a chance.”

Powers’ performance was nothing short of impressive. They had an abbreviated training schedule because they coach cross-country skiing which ended just a month before the marathon. Even still, Powers ran a personal best of 2 hours, 54 minutes and 54 seconds. Powers’ watch indicated a 6-minute-and-37-second average mile.

Globally, other major marathons are making the move toward adding nonbinary categories.

Locally, I reached out to the Vermont City Marathon to see if that’s in the works for them, as well. They point out that they’ve had gender as an optional field on registration for several years now and do have nonbinary competitors, but they do not currently have a nonbinary category. I’m told they’re currently working with the Pride Center and local folks to figure out what’s appropriate and inclusive moving forward but nothing is set in stone yet.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.