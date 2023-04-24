Vt. man who triggered 3-day manhunt pleads not guilty to charges

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont man who led police on a three-day manhunt after a shootout with an officer pleaded not guilty on Monday to all the charges.

Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville, was captured on Sunday night. He was wanted for kidnapping and a shootout with police in Morrisville on Thursday. One officer was shot. He was treated at the hospital and released.

Lovell fled after the incident and police started searching for him, telling the public to consider him armed and dangerous.

Police captured Lovell on Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. after getting a tip that someone matching his description was walking down a road in Hyde Park. They say he was arrested without any trouble.

Lovell faces 14 charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping. He appeared in court virtually in Hyde Park on Monday and pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The state’s attorney hinted in court that more charges are expected.

