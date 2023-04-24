VTrans works on several projects as construction season begins

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction season is here as the weather warms. One of the most talked about projects is the Exit 16 diverging diamond interchange in the Colchester/Winooski area.

“We’ve started with some earth movement, we’ve already constructed one of the retaining walls on the bridges. We’re now looking to construct the other retaining wall, we’re gonna have to blast some ledge,” said Michael Lacroix with the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

The long-standing project aims to create this diamond interchange to help alleviate issues on the road, the area being the 8th highest crash area in the state.

Project manager Michael Lacroix said drivers can expect to see VTrans crews on the road during the day, blasting nearly every day holding up driving for 10 to 15 minutes each time for most of the summer. They’ll be switching to nights in a few months.

“This is going to be a pretty intensive construction here, especially when we get into reconstructing waterline, and telecommunications under the roadway, that’s gonna be very slow. But a lot of that stuff can be done at night, where folks probably aren’t gonna be driving through as often,” said Lacroix.

And statewide drivers can expect to see construction crews. The North Hero drawbridge project will come to completion with an operation drawbridge by May 15.

Jeremy Reed with VTrans said they’ve recently finished a lot of projects so they’re able to get to some in-between projects too.

“One on Route 2 in Marshfield. A couple down south out of Brattleboro on Route 30 and Route 9. Where we have some bridges down in Westminister and then in Hartford, we’ve got two pretty significant projects where we’re replacing a bridge on the VA cut-off road and we’re doing a rehabilitation project on the Quechee Gorge Bridge,” said Reed.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. Reed says VTrans gained 28% of additional funding on top of what they normally get. He said this year there aren’t any huge $60M projects, more like a handful of $15M to $20M ones.

“A lot of our roadway reconstruction projects are in that $20 million ballpark. So what we’re seeing is less of those mega projects and a lot more, you know, $15M to $20 million projects,” said Reed.

Phase one of the DDI is expected to be completed this fall. Phase 2 is the actual construction of the diamond which is expected to start in 2024 and last around 2 construction seasons.

