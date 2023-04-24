Welch pushes USDA for more broadband support

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rural broadband and getting connected is an issue some say needs a speedier response.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch held a roundtable discussion in March to talk about broadband in rural parts of the state. Participants from Vermont’s Communications Union Districts, the legislature, and other departments were there.

Following the meeting, Welch sent a letter to the USDA with the concerns they outlined.

He said application requirements to the USDA’s ReConnect Loan and Grant Program and the Community Connect Grant Program have limited access in more rural areas.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.