Welch pushes USDA for more broadband support

Rural broadband and getting connected is an issue some say needs a speedier response.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rural broadband and getting connected is an issue some say needs a speedier response.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch held a roundtable discussion in March to talk about broadband in rural parts of the state. Participants from Vermont’s Communications Union Districts, the legislature, and other departments were there.

Following the meeting, Welch sent a letter to the USDA with the concerns they outlined.

He said application requirements to the USDA’s ReConnect Loan and Grant Program and the Community Connect Grant Program have limited access in more rural areas.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry Lovell, updated image from Vt. State Police
Morrisville manhunt ends; Police have Henry Lovell in custody
Police say a Morristown officer responded to an apartment near Upper Main and Pleasant Streets...
Morrisville manhunt continues as police change investigative approach
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died following a fight at a boys basketball...
Several cited following Alburgh basketball brawl
Fatal crash generic
Fatal collision in Charlotte temporarily shuts down Route 7
Henry Lovell
Manhunt continues for Morrisville suspect

Latest News

Rural broadband and getting connected is an issue some say needs a speedier response.
Welch pushes USDA for more broadband support
Foraging could come with a dangerous mistake and wildlife leaders are asking you to beware.
Officials warn foragers about false hellebore
File Photo
Gov. Scott visits NEK to see ARPA uses
File Photo
Officials warn foragers about false hellebore