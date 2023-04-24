BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - April showers continued into Monday and we’re not done with them yet! Scattered showers will pivot through the area over the course of the evening, with a lull expected during the overnight and into Tuesday morning. The same upper level low that caused Monday’s showers will bring several more rounds of showers over the next few days.

After a relatively dry start Tuesday with perhaps a few breaks of sun here and there, showers will begin to blossom again into the afternoon. They won’t be constant and not everyone will see them, but they will be around. Like today, expect shower activity to wane in the evening and develop again during the daylight hours of Wednesday.

Shower chances linger into Thursday before that upper level low finally begins to shift late in the week. More widespread sunshine builds in by Friday, but chances for showers return by early next week.

Temperatures will remain a bit below normal for the next few days, but return to the 60s Friday and Saturday.

-Jess Langlois

