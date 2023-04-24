BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! More rain and cool temperatures are on tap to start this new work week, but unlike Sunday’s steady rain, today’s wet weather will be more in the way of scattered, on-and-off showers. Temperatures will still be running a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 60°).

The sprawling upper-air low pressure system that is keeping it unsettled will be sticking around through much of the rest of the week with more of the same kind of weather. After a few rays of sunshine on both Tuesday morning & Wednesday morning, there will again be clouds with scattered showers during the afternoon & evening. There will be a better bet for a bit more prolonged sunshine on Thursday.

That slow-moving system will finally drift out of here by the end of the week. Friday will feature lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures, closer to where they ought to be this time of year.

The last weekend of April is looking good! Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday. There will be a few more clouds on Sunday, and it will be turning breezy out of the south as a frontal system moves our way by the end of the weekend and into next week.

Take MAX Advantage of your umbrella over the next few days! -Gary

