1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant

Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMONT, Ill. (AP) — An explosion at a suburban Chicago petroleum plant killed one person and injured a second Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was confirmed dead and a second was taken to a hospital in Joliet with injuries following the explosion at Seneca Petroleum in Lemont, Illinois.

The sheriff’s office said fire and emergency crews were at the scene after the explosion and they had controlled a fire. The sheriff’s office also said the explosion brought down some power lines.

“Initial reports indicate that the explosion may be from an asphalt tank. Fire personnel do not believe that any type of hazmat situation has occurred, and there is no danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Television footage of the scene showed damage to several circular tanks at the complex, with large pieces of debris on the ground and yellow railing hanging from more than one tank. Apparent power lines were also visible on top of a damaged pickup truck at the site, which is adjacent to railroad tracks and a roadway.

OSHA has been called to the scene, as well as ComEd, the local utility, the sheriff’s office said.

Lemont is a village located in Cook, DuPage, and Will counties southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Charlotte on Saturday that closed part of Route 7 for an...
Vermont motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 7
Henry Lovell - Updated image from Vermont State Police
Morrisville manhunt ends; police have Henry Lovell in custody
The Vermont man who led police on a three-day manhunt after a shootout with an officer pleaded...
Vt. man who triggered 3-day manhunt pleads not guilty to charges
Neighbors of Burlington’s pod community are complaining about noise, drug use and loitering...
Neighbors complain of problems around Burlington’s pod community
One of the most talked about road projects this season is the Exit 16 diverging diamond...
VTrans works on several projects as construction season begins

Latest News

A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander, fate unknown
It seems spring has officially sprung in Vermont-- the Notch Road has reopened.
Notch Road officially reopens for the season
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions