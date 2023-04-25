Are human services budget increases making an impact?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report sheds light on whether Vermont’s big investments in mental health and home health agencies are paying off, and also raising questions about how the state funds its designated agencies.

Lawmakers last year set aside $294 million for mental health providers, $282 million for developmental services for adult and home-care providers, and $247 million for long-term care providers. Many providers received grants for recruitment and retention as well. More rate increases are proposed in this year’s budget, but are they making a difference?

Coming out of the pandemic, lawmakers passed big rate increases for organizations and nonprofits the state relies on for mental health, including senior care, home health, and transportation.

“The demand for services grew. Inflation was growing, the labor market was shrinking. It was one of those perfect storms,” said Julie Tessler with Vermont Care Partners, which represents 16 human services agencies that serve some 30,000 Vermonters. She says last year’s eight-percent rate hikes were a game changer. “Fewer staff are leaving because of pay and the people we serve are using the emergency rooms and hospitals a little less.”

A new preliminary report by the Vermont Agency of Human Services shows a mixed bag of how the money impacted staffing, wait times, and the use of hospital beds. It finds there doesn’t seem to be a correlation between the cash infusion and staffing and wait times. “At least not yet,” said AHS’ Sean Sheehan.

He acknowledges the study’s time frame was short and that it needs to collect more, especially on staffing. “We want to find out what the secret sauce is of those organizations -- what did they do to increase their staffing and lower their vacancy rates, and can those lessons be applied to other providers?” Sheehan said.

Specialized service agencies serve Vermonters with complex needs. Bob Bick with the Howard Center says the extra state support is welcome but that one year alone is not enough for him to pay employees a competitive wage. “You can’t provide a good meal to somebody who’s starving and malnourished and expect it will address their malnourishment. It makes them full for a moment but the reality is they are still malnourished,” Bick said

Vt. officials say the state’s demographics and the ability to find housing for new hires also play a role in staff shortages.

The report comes as lawmakers are considering a proposed five percent rate hike for some agencies aimed at recruiting and retaining staff.

