Former Vt. teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Windsor County teacher was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of possession of child porn.

According to court records, Norman Merrill II, a former teacher at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, used secret cameras in the bathroom at his home and other locations to record minors. They say Merrill also appeared to be secretly recording videos of young girls walking in front of him at the high school.

Merrill was arrested in May of last year.

In addition to the prison sentence, the judge ordered Merrill to serve a ten-year term of supervised release and pay nearly $12,000 in restitution and fines.

Related Story:

Vermont teacher accused of making child pornography

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Charlotte on Saturday that closed part of Route 7 for an...
Vermont motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 7
Henry Lovell - Updated image from Vermont State Police
Morrisville manhunt ends; police have Henry Lovell in custody
Micael Bizuneh
Repeat offender and car vandal arrested in Shelburne for alleged assault
One of the most talked about road projects this season is the Exit 16 diverging diamond...
VTrans works on several projects as construction season begins
The Vermont man who led police on a three-day manhunt after a shootout with an officer pleaded...
Vt. man who triggered 3-day manhunt pleads not guilty to charges

Latest News

Assemblyman Billy Jones (center) hosted Tom Clark, Canada’s new consul general in New York...
Assemblyman Jones meets with new Canadian consul general for New York
North Country leaders are continuing talks with Canada as the summer tourism season approaches.
New York leader meets with Canadian official
Thousands of babies are born every day but nursing students in our region don’t always witness...
Students get hands-on birthing experience at NVU-Lyndon simulation lab
Turkey hunting season is about to take off, and wildlife experts are sharing tips.
Officials offer safety tips ahead of turkey hunting season