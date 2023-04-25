Former Vt. teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Windsor County teacher was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of possession of child porn.

According to court records, Norman Merrill II, a former teacher at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, used secret cameras in the bathroom at his home and other locations to record minors. They say Merrill also appeared to be secretly recording videos of young girls walking in front of him at the high school.

Merrill was arrested in May of last year.

In addition to the prison sentence, the judge ordered Merrill to serve a ten-year term of supervised release and pay nearly $12,000 in restitution and fines.

