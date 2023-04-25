Master gardener helpline ready to take your questions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The ‘green’ is starting to creep back into the Green Mountain State this spring. And as gardens begin to bloom, the UVM Extension is making sure Vermonters have somewhere to turn for plant-related advice.

If you love plants but have a black thumb, the UVM Extension is offering a bit of assistance -- the Master Gardener Volunteer Helpline.

“These are trained volunteers who have received 16-plus weeks of training, and they are ready to take your question. They’ll do some research on it, and then they’ll give you some responses so that you can apply that right in your garden,” said UVM Extention’s Deb Heleba.

The tool has been available since 1991. It was created in an effort to extend information to the public about the science of gardening and horticulture. “We have over 400 volunteers throughout the state,” Heleba said. And if you can’t get on the phone to talk about your petunias, she says you can jump online, too. “Online is a really great way for Vermonters to pose their questions. There’s an online form that you fill out. We love to see photographs of things that you’re dealing with. If you can get close-ups of insects or diseases -- or whatever Vermonters are dealing with -- that really helps us diagnose the problem and give folks some responses of what to do next.”

Vermonters can get help with issues that run the gamut... “Disease and insect pest problems -- sometimes you see something on your plant and you don’t know what it is -- you can send us pictures and we can help diagnose it. We help with backyard composting questions, anything to do with trees, veggie gardens, ornamental plants, pollinators, we cover it all,” Heleba said.

The helpline is staffed Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

