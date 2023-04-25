New York leader meets with Canadian official

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country leaders are continuing talks with Canada as the summer tourism season approaches.

Assemblyman Billy Jones hosted the newly appointed Consulate General of Canada in New York, Tom Clark.

Jones said the North Country has a special relationship with our neighbors to the north and that, “Between the billions of dollars in trade and the many Canadian tourists we see each year, New York has a great relationship with Canada, and it is important to continue to foster this friendship.”

