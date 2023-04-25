NH man charged with possessing images of child sexual abuse

Michael Collins
Michael Collins(Courtesy: Lebanon Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a New Hampshire man who they say had pictures of child sexual abuse.

Lebanon police say they started investigating Michael Collins, 67, of Lebanon, earlier this month. They served a search warrant at his home on Tuesday. That’s where police say their cyber crimes unit found an electronic device with images of child sexual abuse.

Collins was charged with six counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. He was held pending arraignment.

Police say they’re still investigating Collins and more charges may be filed.

