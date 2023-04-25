NH students to stage ‘The Prom,’ a musical about LGBTQ empowerment

By Laura Ullman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Hanover High School is putting on a production of the musical “The Prom.” It’s a story of LGBTQ empowerment.

“The play is about a teenage girl named Emma who lives in Indiana, and she wants to go to prom with her girlfriend, but her school administration is pushing back about her being able to do that,” said Tessa Cullen, a junior, who plays the lead character. “It’s a story about a group of Broadway stars who come over to Indiana to help Emma stand up for herself and get the prom with her girlfriend that she deserves.”

Students hope the story resonates with the audience.

“The biggest part for me is to inspire the community as a whole,” Cullen said.

“We are scared of what we don’t understand, and the way I see it, fear can be a really complicated emotion to deal with. It’s important to keep an open mind about people, that we’re all human beings,” said Eli Hoffer, a junior.

“Not everyone at Hanover is really exposed to these kinds of things, so we kind of just get to say, this is a part of life for some people here and that’s a beautiful thing and it should be accepted by everyone,” said Grace Munroe, a junior.

“I think that it’s important for people to realize that they don’t have to hide their true selves. They should be loved for who they are, and the right people will love them for who they are,” Cullen said. “Just accept people for who they are and that it’s OK to share your story. And I hope it inspires people and empowers people to go out and be proud of who they are and know that you don’t have to hide that.”

You can see the musical on May 4, 5 or 6 at 7 p.m. at Hanover High School.

