Notch Road officially reopens for the season

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It seems spring has officially sprung in Vermont-- the Notch Road has reopened.

VTrans said on Tuesday that Vermont 108 through Smugglers’ Notch has opened for the season.

The narrow and twisting road from Cambridge to Stowe is open seasonally but must be closed for the winter once conditions get slippery.

In recent years, the Notch has seen increased trouble with tractor-trailers ignoring warning signs and getting stuck in the tight passageway, blocking the road for hours at a time.

VTrans used the opening of the Notch Road to remind drivers that tractor-trailers are not allowed on the roadway.

It’s official. Scenic VT Route 108 “The Notch” is now OPEN for the season. Remember – vehicles over 40 feet in length and combination vehicles over 45 feet in length WILL NOT FIT.



Drive Well, Vermont. pic.twitter.com/XU4QW4QGyg — Vermont Agency of Transportation (@AOTVermont) April 25, 2023

Trucks get stuck in the Notch so often, the Stowe Rotary recently poked fun at the trouble with a “Stuck Truck Online Pool,” offering people a chance to bet on when the first truck will get stuck on the road this year. If this year is anything like previous years, there may be a winner of that pool soon.

