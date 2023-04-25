Notch Road officially reopens for the season

It seems spring has officially sprung in Vermont-- the Notch Road has reopened.
It seems spring has officially sprung in Vermont-- the Notch Road has reopened.(Courtesy: VTrans)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It seems spring has officially sprung in Vermont-- the Notch Road has reopened.

VTrans said on Tuesday that Vermont 108 through Smugglers’ Notch has opened for the season.

The narrow and twisting road from Cambridge to Stowe is open seasonally but must be closed for the winter once conditions get slippery.

In recent years, the Notch has seen increased trouble with tractor-trailers ignoring warning signs and getting stuck in the tight passageway, blocking the road for hours at a time.

VTrans used the opening of the Notch Road to remind drivers that tractor-trailers are not allowed on the roadway.

Trucks get stuck in the Notch so often, the Stowe Rotary recently poked fun at the trouble with a “Stuck Truck Online Pool,” offering people a chance to bet on when the first truck will get stuck on the road this year. If this year is anything like previous years, there may be a winner of that pool soon.

Related Stories:

Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle

Bill would penalize GPS apps for stuck trucks on Notch Road

VTrans taking input on Smugglers’ Notch stuck truck solutions

Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine

Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight

Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

Crews work in the dark to remove stuck tractor-trailer in the Notch

Why do trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?

Crews work in the dark to remove stuck truck in the Notch

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Charlotte on Saturday that closed part of Route 7 for an...
Vermont motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 7
Henry Lovell - Updated image from Vermont State Police
Morrisville manhunt ends; police have Henry Lovell in custody
The Vermont man who led police on a three-day manhunt after a shootout with an officer pleaded...
Vt. man who triggered 3-day manhunt pleads not guilty to charges
Neighbors of Burlington’s pod community are complaining about noise, drug use and loitering...
Neighbors complain of problems around Burlington’s pod community
One of the most talked about road projects this season is the Exit 16 diverging diamond...
VTrans works on several projects as construction season begins

Latest News

Former Vt. teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn
x
Former Vt. teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn
FILE - Ben Cohen, of Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream, during a rally at the Statehouse in Concord,...
Ben & Jerry’s co-founder starts nonprofit cannabis company
Tornado damages building in upstate New York