Officials offer safety tips ahead of turkey hunting season

File Photo
File Photo(WBKO)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Turkey hunting season is about to take off, and wildlife experts are sharing tips. That includes:

  • Never shoot unless you are absolutely sure of your target and what is beyond it.
  • Never stalk a gobbling turkey.
  • Avoid red, white, blue, or black in clothing and equipment since a tom turkey’s head has similar colors.
  • Wrap your turkey in blaze orange for the hike back to your vehicle.
  • And of course, wear hunter orange while moving from set-up to set-up.

For the full list of tips and details on Vermont’s turkey hunting season, visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.

