Officials offer safety tips ahead of turkey hunting season
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Turkey hunting season is about to take off, and wildlife experts are sharing tips. That includes:
- Never shoot unless you are absolutely sure of your target and what is beyond it.
- Never stalk a gobbling turkey.
- Avoid red, white, blue, or black in clothing and equipment since a tom turkey’s head has similar colors.
- Wrap your turkey in blaze orange for the hike back to your vehicle.
- And of course, wear hunter orange while moving from set-up to set-up.
For the full list of tips and details on Vermont’s turkey hunting season, visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.
