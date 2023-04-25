Officials offer safety tips ahead of turkey hunting season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Turkey hunting season is about to take off, and wildlife experts are sharing tips. That includes:

Never shoot unless you are absolutely sure of your target and what is beyond it.

Never stalk a gobbling turkey.

Avoid red, white, blue, or black in clothing and equipment since a tom turkey’s head has similar colors.

Wrap your turkey in blaze orange for the hike back to your vehicle.