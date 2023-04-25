Plattsburgh and Plattsburgh Firefighters reach tentative 4-year agreement

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh and Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421 reach a tentative 4-year contract.

The labor agreement increases base pay for entry level firefighters, improves incentives for EMT certifications, and adds a standard 1.5% increase to annual salaries.

The common council approved it last week but the union has to sign off on it.

If they do this contract will be in effect now through December 2026.

