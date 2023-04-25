Private firm takes over Caledonia County public defender contract

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A new law firm will be taking over the public defender contract in Caledonia County by summer.

Davis Legal Solutions will be taking over the contract. Defender General Matthew Valerio said high turnover of lawyers in the office prompted the change.

He says all clients will have representation until the transition in June.

