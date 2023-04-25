Report reveals inequities in nutritious food available behind bars

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A food fight may be brewing for corrections departments across New England. A new report shows inequities in nutritious foods available for inmates.

The report comes from the Vermont Law and Graduate School’s Center for Agriculture and Food Systems. Center Director Laurie Beyranevand says it features the work of others, mainly prisoner advocacy groups, that say prisoners are not receiving nutritious meals.

She highlighted a study that found incarcerated individuals are six times more likely to contract a foodborne illness than the general public.

“A lot of that has to do with the sanitation and hygiene in the kitchens... and in some states, they’re not regularly routinely inspected by outside inspectors,” Beyranevand said. “One of the recommendations of our report is that the kitchens and facilities and the dining area are routinely inspected by outside inspectors to make sure that they’re up to standards.”

The report also shows that the average cost of an inmate’s meal in New England is $1.23, which is half the cost of a school meal.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Laurie Beyranevand.

Click here to read the report.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.