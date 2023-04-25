Rutland City Police arrest two people in shooting investigation

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland City Police Department have taken two people into custody following a shooting at a home on Water Street.

Police say it happened around 5:00 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived on scene, they found guns and two people, they believed pulled the triggers.

Police say unknown individuals apparently committed an armed home invasion and the residents then began shooting recklessly striking nearby structures.

Some minor injuries were reported. Police arrested and charged Lisa White, 35 of Rutland with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and false information to police.

They also arrested Anthony Keefe, 20 also of Rutland charging him with aggravated assault.

Both White and Keefe are due in court Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

