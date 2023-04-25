Scott administration ‘looking into’ mobile home parks for homeless

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are exploring options for homeless Vermonters who may lose their emergency housing this summer.

With no more federal funding available to pay for emergency hotel rooms, the proposed state budget includes funding until the end of June, when the eligibility criteria will change. Housing advocates are worried about a looming wave of people being kicked out on the street.

Lawmakers earlier in the session floated a plan to house Vermonters in vacant mobile homes and Governor Phil Scott says the idea has merit.

“There are a number of lots in some of the mobile home parks. Whether they’re open or they have dilapidated mobile homes on them, I’m not sure, but it’s something I’ve asked my team to look into,” Scott said Tuesday

Lawmakers are also allocating more money in the proposed budget for shelter expansion.

Related Stories:

NH homeless crisis persists as emergency hotel program ends

How does the cost of Burlington’s new pod community compare to state emergency housing?

Return of winter weather spotlights Vermont’s homeless dilemma

Is Vermont homeless spending having an impact?

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.