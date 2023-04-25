Scott administration ‘looking into’ mobile home parks for homeless

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are exploring options for homeless Vermonters who may lose their emergency housing this summer.

With no more federal funding available to pay for emergency hotel rooms, the proposed state budget includes funding until the end of June, when the eligibility criteria will change. Housing advocates are worried about a looming wave of people being kicked out on the street.

Lawmakers earlier in the session floated a plan to house Vermonters in vacant mobile homes and Governor Phil Scott says the idea has merit.

“There are a number of lots in some of the mobile home parks. Whether they’re open or they have dilapidated mobile homes on them, I’m not sure, but it’s something I’ve asked my team to look into,” Scott said Tuesday

Lawmakers are also allocating more money in the proposed budget for shelter expansion.

Scott administration 'looking into' mobile home parks for homeless
