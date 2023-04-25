Serial robber sentenced to 7 years in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Springfield man is sentenced to 7 years in prison for a string of armed robberies.

Samuel Colby, 40 of Springfield pleaded guilty to robbing two banks and three convenience stores back in January of 2022.

He was caught on surveillance camera, at one of the robberies, displaying a semi-automatic pistol and demanding cash.

The spree took place in southeastern Vermont over the course of 8 days. Colby robbed the Circle K in Springfield, the Allen Brothers convenience store in Westminster, the Family Dollar in Springfield, the 802 Credit Union in Springfield, and the People’s United Bank in Springfield.

The judge also order a three-year supervised release.

