Stefanik criticizes Biden candidacy, continues support for Trump

Congresswomen Elise Stefanik spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in early...
Congresswomen Elise Stefanik spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in early March and gave her backing to Donald Trump for reelection in 2024.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - .House Republican conference chair Elise Stefanik, who represents much of the north country, was quick to condemn President Joe Biden’s bid for reelection

Biden announced he was running in a video released Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Stefanik criticized the Biden administration and repeated her full-throated endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who is considered the front-runner for the GOP nomination.

“Now more than ever, our country needs Donald J. Trump,” she said, “and I will do everything in my power to help elect him in 2024 as President of the United States to save America.”

Her full statement follows:

“Our country will not support another four years of Joe Biden’s disastrous policies crushing hardworking American families. The American people are suffering from crippling inflation, record illegal border crossings, and woke policies that seek to destroy our freedoms. Joe Biden has never been in a weaker position. Not only do the vast majority of Americans strongly disapprove of his presidency and policies, even over 50 percent of Democrats do not want him to run again. As House Republican Conference Chair, I am committed to holding Joe Biden accountable and implementing our Commitment to America, which is a major contrast with the failed policies of this Administration. Now more than ever, our country needs Donald J. Trump, and I will do everything in my power to help elect him in 2024 as President of the United States to save America.”

