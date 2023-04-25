Tornado damages building in upstate New York

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROSCOE, N.Y. (AP) - A tornado tore through a largely rural area northwest of New York City, damaging several buildings but causing no known injuries, officials said Sunday.

A National Weather Service storm survey team confirmed that a tornado formed Saturday night between the hamlets of Roscoe and Callicoon Center, which are about 7 miles (11 kilometers) apart in Sullivan County. The service did not immediately provide information on the tornado’s strength or how long it stayed on the ground.

The tornado destroyed two barns on a farm and ripped the roof off an auto body shop, according to county officials and local reports.

The tornado formed as a line of thunderstorms moving through the region closed roads and interrupted power to thousands of customers.

Roscoe is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

