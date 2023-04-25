Vermonters help lead the way when it comes to giving the gift of life

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some 109,000 people need organ transplants in the U.S. right now, but thousands will die waiting. Tuesday, Vermont officials spoke about why they believe organ donation is so important.

Vermont ranks number two in the nation for the number of people who are willing to be organ donors, but during this National Donate Life Month, the push is on to get to number one.

“I’m forever grateful to my donor hero,” said Dave Gray, a heart recipient.

A virus attacked Gray’s heart in 2015. He was gifted life by a donor. Gray says he wakes up with the donor on his mind each day and lives to help others.

“Just live for every day like it’s your last. I live like every day is your birthday. You just gotta be happy and smile every day. I don’t have a bad day anymore, not since I got my heart,” he said.

Nationwide, 6,000 people die each day while awaiting lifesaving transplants which is why they say it’s so important that as many people as possible sign up.

Around 56% of Vermonters are currently organ donors, second only to Colorado’s 60%. That’s more than 330,000 Vermonters.

Right now, 74 Vermonters are awaiting organ donation.

“It’s much more likely that a person will require a transplant than become a donor. But your willingness to give life to others is crucial to bringing hope to those in need,” Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.

Each donor can give up to eight organs, including the kidneys and heart.

Six years ago, Vermont only had 5% of people signed up for organ donation. Now, that number has skyrocketed.

“So organ donation is nonpartisan and Democrat, Republican, independent. This is something we can all believe in. Underneath us is all the same. The heart, lung, liver, pancreas, kidney: these are things that can save everyone,” said Matt Boger of New England Donor Services.

About 98% of signups for organ donation in Vermont take place at the DMV when receiving an ID.

