Vt. Senate approves bill to address fatal overdoses

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate has given approval to a bill aimed at stemming the scourge of fatal overdoses.

H. 222 expands treatment and prevention for substance use disorder. It funnels money from national opioid settlements to harm reduction.

It also expands a Brattleboro pilot program where people can have their illicit drugs tested and have legal immunity.

“This is really an expansion of our good Samaritan law, so people are not criminalized for trying to see what is in their drug supply to make sure they are not going to die,” said Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison County.

The Department of Health will also use that information to get a better sense of what’s driving overdoses and where to focus resources.

The bill goes back to the House to reconcile an added amendment before going to the governor’s desk.

