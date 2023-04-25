BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - April showers fired up again today thanks to the influence of a pesky upper level low north of the Great Lakes. The difference today was many spots got to see some breaks of sun between raindrops. Tomorrow’s weather will be very similar.

Expect scattered showers to wind down over the course of the evening. Much like this morning, areas of fog are expected into Wednesday morning. Wednesday starts mainly dry with breaks of sun. Once again, a batch of showers will fire up during the afternoon and move through the area over the course of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will likely be a couple degrees warmer than today, with highs in the low to mid 50s for many.

Thursday will be a transition day with just a small chance for leftover showers and more breaks of sun. Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer too. Friday will be a lovely spring day, with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 60s.

Clouds increase into Saturday, but shower chances should hold off until Saturday night. Shower chances continue into Sunday, and we are watching early next week for a larger system that could bring steadier rain and wind to the area.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.