Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! When you’re stuck, you’re stuck. And we are stuck. The same upper-level low pressure system that has been giving us cool & wet weather will still be with us for a few more days. That means more of the same through mid-week.

Both today & Wednesday will start out with some areas of dense fog. Once the fog lifts, there will be a bit of sunshine for the rest of the morning. But then the rest of the day will feature more of those scattered rain showers, and even a few snow showers in some of the higher elevations. Temperatures will still be coming up shy of where they should be this time of year. Normal high for Burlington is now 61°.

There will be more prolonged sunshine on Thursday, but also still the chance for a few scattered showers.

Finally, that system will drift away and we’ll get the sunshine & warmer temperatures back again on Friday.

The weekend is looking okay, but we are watching a system that should stay to our south, but may kick up a few showers late Saturday into Saturday night. Also, Sunday should be okay for the most part, but it will be turning breezy by the end of the day and into the overnight hours as a stronger frontal system heads our way. That system will be bringing a steady, sometimes heavy batch of rain, and wind, for Sunday night into Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking all of this active weather, and we will keep you updated with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Charlotte on Saturday that closed part of Route 7 for an...
Vermont motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 7
Henry Lovell - Updated image from Vermont State Police
Morrisville manhunt ends; police have Henry Lovell in custody
Micael Bizuneh
Repeat offender and car vandal arrested in Shelburne for alleged assault
One of the most talked about road projects this season is the Exit 16 diverging diamond...
VTrans works on several projects as construction season begins
The Vermont man who led police on a three-day manhunt after a shootout with an officer pleaded...
Vt. man who triggered 3-day manhunt pleads not guilty to charges

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
mm
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast