BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! When you’re stuck, you’re stuck. And we are stuck. The same upper-level low pressure system that has been giving us cool & wet weather will still be with us for a few more days. That means more of the same through mid-week.

Both today & Wednesday will start out with some areas of dense fog. Once the fog lifts, there will be a bit of sunshine for the rest of the morning. But then the rest of the day will feature more of those scattered rain showers, and even a few snow showers in some of the higher elevations. Temperatures will still be coming up shy of where they should be this time of year. Normal high for Burlington is now 61°.

There will be more prolonged sunshine on Thursday, but also still the chance for a few scattered showers.

Finally, that system will drift away and we’ll get the sunshine & warmer temperatures back again on Friday.

The weekend is looking okay, but we are watching a system that should stay to our south, but may kick up a few showers late Saturday into Saturday night. Also, Sunday should be okay for the most part, but it will be turning breezy by the end of the day and into the overnight hours as a stronger frontal system heads our way. That system will be bringing a steady, sometimes heavy batch of rain, and wind, for Sunday night into Monday.

-Gary

