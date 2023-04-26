Authorities investigate Brattleboro death

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found in a wooded area in Brattleboro.

Brattleboro Police say the 45-year-old man’s body was found Monday morning in an area off of Black Mountain Road and that he had been camping in the area. His identity is not being released. They say an initial investigation does not indicate foul play.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.