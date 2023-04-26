South Burlington driver crashes into utility pole

By WCAX News Team
Apr. 26, 2023
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A one-car crash shut down a busy portion of Spear Street in South Burlington Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the driver was reaching for his coffee when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole between Songbird Road and Swift Street.

. They say the driver was checked out by EMS crews but did not need to go to the hospital.

The road was shut down so Green Mountain Power crews could replace the broken pole.

