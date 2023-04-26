Burlington pod community residents say they want to be good neighbors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents of Burlington’s homeless pod community say they want to be good neighbors. That’s the response I got after my recent story that focused on complaints about loitering, noise and drug use outside the fenced-in pod community from people who live nearby.

I spoke with several residents of the pods in the past few days and they all said it’s unacceptable that people who don’t live in the pods are loitering and causing issues. They say they hope to address it within the community so it doesn’t continue to happen.

“Stability is a big one, having a place to go every night and it really just changes your whole demeanor and attitude towards things,” Jared Forsythe said.

Forsythe, 22, has been a resident of the pods on Elmwood Avenue in the city’s Old North End for about two months now. Before that, he was sleeping on the streets or in shelters.

He says people who loiter and cause disturbances outside the fences generally are not members of the pod community, but people looking for residents.

“They don’t text or call, they kind of just come over to the property on their own time. And it’s kind of annoying to most of us because they’re asking certain people can you get so and so for me, and a lot of time so and so doesn’t even know they’re coming and looking for them,” Forsythe said.

He says that while they can’t control people coming by, he hopes the pod community can work internally to cut down on disturbances to give everyone a peaceful community in and out of the pods.

“It’s just now becoming a thing, you know, we’re getting tired of it and the community is definitely getting tired of it, and I do think it’s gotten better the past couple of weeks,” Forsythe said.

Michael Monte of the Champlain Housing Trust, which manages the pods, has recently asked the Burlington police to increase their patrols, including with community service officers or CSOs.

“We’ve been sort of patrolling, having the police patrol a little bit more; they’ve been very responsive. And our staff have been sort of having conversations with individuals to ask them to go to other places where they can hang out,” Monte said.

Now, most days, a Burlington police cruiser is stationed outside of the pods with regular visits by unarmed CSOs. It’s a move that Forsythe says has been positive.

“It’s kind of made people more aware that we are kind of on people’s radar lately and being watched, so it has a good impact upon everybody,” he said.

Forsythe and others said the stability and resources at the pods helped put them on a better path. Forsythe is now also actively looking for a job along with working with a housing coordinator.

He hopes neighbors will attend the community meetings when they occur to bring their grievances straight to the people who live in the community so they can all work together toward a positive solution.

