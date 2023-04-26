Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh facing new criminal charges

Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on two more counts of tax evasion for failing to report over $2 million worth of income. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife and son, has been indicted by a grand jury last week on new charges.

WHNS reports Murdaugh was charged with two additional counts of tax evasion. He is already facing 99 charges related to unreported taxes, fraud, stolen money and other alleged financial crimes.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office previously reported that Murdaugh owed nearly $500,000 in state taxes. Authorities estimated he didn’t report $6.9 million worth of income earned through illegal acts.

The latest indictment is for tax years 2020 and 2021. The attorney general said Murdaugh failed to report more than $2.1 million worth of income gained illegally. According to the indictment, the funds were part of his ongoing scheme to defraud clients of settlement money.

During his murder trial, Murdaugh admitted on the witness stand to lying and stealing from clients, his former law firm and friends.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Charlotte on Saturday that closed part of Route 7 for an...
Vermont motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 7
Henry Lovell - Updated image from Vermont State Police
Morrisville manhunt ends; police have Henry Lovell in custody
Neighbors of Burlington’s pod community are complaining about noise, drug use and loitering...
Neighbors complain of problems around Burlington’s pod community
The Vermont man who led police on a three-day manhunt after a shootout with an officer pleaded...
Vt. man who triggered 3-day manhunt pleads not guilty to charges
One of the most talked about road projects this season is the Exit 16 diverging diamond...
VTrans works on several projects as construction season begins

Latest News

A rehabilitation group said a tortoise was taken in after being shot by a pellet gun several...
Rehabilitation group takes in tortoise shot multiple times with pellet gun
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives before President Joe Biden...
Chief Justice Roberts declines Senate request to testify on court ethics