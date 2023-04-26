Crete Center demolition expected to begin

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Demolition is underway at the Crete Center in Plattsburgh. The center was forced to close last year, after an electrical fire.

What to do with the building was a hot topic in the community. Then back in December, the Common Council voted in favor of taking down the building.

They say the cost to tear the building down is about $400,000 compared to the estimated $3M needed for renovations.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Merrill
Former Vt. teacher sentenced to 10 years for child porn
Neighbors of Burlington’s pod community are complaining about noise, drug use and loitering...
Neighbors complain of problems around Burlington’s pod community
Two people face charges connected to a shooting at a Rutland home early Monday. - File photo
Rutland Police arrest 2 in shooting investigation
Matthew Powers, of South Burlington, took third place in the Boston Marathon's new nonbinary...
Vermont runner excels in Boston Marathon’s new nonbinary category
A Vermont man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of armed robberies.
Serial robber sentenced to 7 years in prison

Latest News

Julie Su is nominated by President Biden to be the U.S. Secretary of Labor.
Sen. Sanders to hold a meeting on labor secretary nomination
Vermont dam.
Online dam inventory created for Vermont
File Photo
N.H. Senator discusses homeland security 10 years after Boston bombing
Colchester Fire Dept.
Colchester Fire Dept. appoints new fire chief