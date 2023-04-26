Crete Center demolition expected to begin

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Demolition is underway at the Crete Center in Plattsburgh. The center was forced to close last year, after an electrical fire.

What to do with the building was a hot topic in the community. Then back in December, the Common Council voted in favor of taking down the building.

They say the cost to tear the building down is about $400,000 compared to the estimated $3M needed for renovations.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.